Tuesday Night Project and the Japanese American National Museum present “Tea and Letter Writing: Writing for Freedom” on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from6 to 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

“For many currently incarcerated individuals, letters are one of the only means of communication with loved ones or supporters,” event organizers said. “These letters become messages of solidarity, hope, and future liberation. In this session, we will be writing to those currently incarcerated in San Quentin State Prison and reflecting on what freedom for all truly means in this time.

“Gather with us in the comfort of your own home to share tea and conversation and write letters — with plenty of prompts provided by traci kato-kiriyama, former Little Tokyo +LAB Artist-in-Residence at JANM. Make yourself a warm (or iced!) cup of tea, get comfortable, and join us online! All ages are welcome to participate.”

This program is free, but RSVPs are required using the ticket link. You will be emailed links and instructions to join the conversation on Zoom.

This program was launched through the +LAB Artist Residency program presented by the Little Tokyo Service Center in partnership with JANM and continues now in partnership with Tuesday Night Project’s TNTalks initiative.