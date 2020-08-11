Virtual Workshops from JCCCNC

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California is presenting the following virtual workshops this month:

• Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7 to 8:30 p.m.: “Helping Family and Friends Cope with the Stress o COVID-19” with psychologist Dr. Kayoko Yokoyama. In this Zoom presentation, Dr. Yokoyama will provide an interactive discussion and Q&A drawing on her Japanese and American bicultural experiences and values to consider helpful communication and coping strategies to work with beloved family and friends whoare struggling with the stress of COVID-19.

Cost: $3 members, $5 general public. Register online: http://bit.ly/covidstresswebinartwo

• Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m.: “Japanese American Figures in Politics” with Dr. Emily Murase. A Zoom webinar with the former president of the San Francisco Board of Education, who will speak on her experience as a Japanese American woman within politics as well as her work in Japantown.

Cost: Free. Register online: https://bit.ly/DrMurase2020

• Saturday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m.: “Asian American Themes in Avatar: The Last Airbender” with Dr. Lori Kido Lopez. In this Zoom workshop, Dr. Lopez will draw on her research of the Racebending movement in ATLA as she provides an interactive discussion and Q&A session on Asian American themes in the popular Nickelodeon TV show.

Cost: Free. Register online: https://bit.ly/AsianThemesATLA