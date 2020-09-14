Apocalyptic Orange

Wildfires burning out of control throughout Northern California have turned Bay Area skies dark orange in the middle of the day, with air quality at a dangerous level. These photos were posted Sept. 9 by John Nagano, a member of the San Francisco Japantown community. He writes, “11:55 a.m. east on Geary Boulevard and Powell Street. 12:14 p.m. today at the Peace Plaza. News was saying the phone is automatically correcting the picture on iPhones and Android, glad it did not correct mine.”

