Asian Art Museum Reopening in October

SAN FRANCISCO — The Asian Art Museum, located at 200 Larkin St. in San Francisco’s Civic Center, has announced that it will reopen after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are looking forward to welcoming you back to the museum on Oct. 1–2 for members and Oct. 3 for the general public. Admission will be free to all from Oct 3 through Oct 12. Here’s what to expect when we reopen:

Enjoy Art in a Safe Environment

We have put in place new measures to ensure your health and safety, including frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, plexiglass shields at the admissions desk, hand sanitizer stations throughout the museum, and reduced capacity to enable physical distancing.

With capacity limited to 25% and timed ticketing, you’ll have plenty of room to enjoy an intimate experience with our collection and exhibitions. You will find new directional signage throughout the museum and staff are ready to help you find your way.

We strive to make the Asian Art Museum accessible and welcoming to all. Learn more here.

We’ve missed you and hope to see you soon!

Guidelines for Your Visit

Members, thank you for your vital support throughout our temporary closure. As a member, you will have the opportunity to visit the reopened museum before the general public during Member Preview Days on Oct. 1–2. All you have to do is book in advance on our website to reserve your timed ticket.

Timed tickets are required and are quick and easy to reserve. Stay as long as you would like. You can exit and re-enter as you need — just show your e-ticket at upon entry. Please do not arrive more than 5 minutes in advance of your timeslot. Feel free to contact our membership and guest experience teams to help you plan your visit and answer any questions at [email protected]

Book Timed Tickets Online in Advance

Timed tickets are required and are quick and easy to reserve. Stay as long as you would like. You can exit and re-enter as you need — just show your e-ticket at admissions. Tickets for our public reopening on Oct. 3 can be reserved now.

Stay Home if You’re Sick

If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. This is critical to the health and safety of our community.

Wear a Face Covering

A face covering must be worn at all times while you are in the museum.

Stay Six Feet Apart

Please keep a minimum of six feet of distance from others during your visit.

Keep Your Hands Clean

You will find hand sanitizer stations at multiple locations throughout the museum and all bathrooms are open to promote handwashing. Pick up a complimentary stylus (yours to keep!) at the admissions or information desk to use for elevator buttons and interactive gallery displays.

Mobile Guides

Available for both iOS and Android mobile devices, download free self-guided multimedia tours to get the most out of your visit. Free WiFi is available throughout the museum. Docent-led guided tours are unavailable until further notice.

Museum Boutique

The museum boutique will be open with safety protocols in place for a safe and enjoyable shopping experience. Online shopping is available at store.asianart.org. Members receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases. All proceeds help support programming at the Asian Art Museum.

Coat Check

The coat check will be closed until further notice. No luggage, backpacks, packages, etc. will be stored or allowed in the building. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Museum Café

Our cafe, Sunday at the Museum, will remain closed until further notice. Alternative dining options near the museum can be found here.

For more information, visit www.asianart.org.