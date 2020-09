Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center, Pioneer Project, Terminal Islanders and Long Beach Buddhist Church held a meal drive-through event on Aug. 22. No-contact pick-ups were at LBJCC (pictured) and Shinobu Japanese BBQ in Westminster. Both the center and the church had to cancel their annual festivals due to the pandemic. In addition to community organizations, the event supported two local families, the Haradas and the Yamadas. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

