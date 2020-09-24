JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Boldly Going Strong

Boldly Going Strong

0

Posted On ,

Sept. 8 was Star Trek Day, marking 54 years since the original TV show made its debut on NBC with an episode titled “The Man Trap.” A series of panels celebrating the various shows in the franchise, available on CBS All Access’ YouTube channel, includes an interview with George Takei, who shared anecdotes about playing Sulu from 1966 to 1969 as well as his advocacy for civil rights. He is pictured with Wil Wheaton (left) from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Rod Roddenberry, son of the late “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry.

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply