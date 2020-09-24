Boldly Going Strong

Sept. 8 was Star Trek Day, marking 54 years since the original TV show made its debut on NBC with an episode titled “The Man Trap.” A series of panels celebrating the various shows in the franchise, available on CBS All Access’ YouTube channel, includes an interview with George Takei, who shared anecdotes about playing Sulu from 1966 to 1969 as well as his advocacy for civil rights. He is pictured with Wil Wheaton (left) from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Rod Roddenberry, son of the late “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry.

