Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council to Discuss Pacifica Proposal

The Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council will hold its general board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6:15 p.m.

The agenda will include Pacifica’s proposal to build multi-family housing and a parking structure on the current site of the Sakura Gardens (formerly Keiro) Intermediate Care Facility at 325 S. Boyle Ave.

The proposal was discussed by the BHNC’s Planning and Land Use Committee on Sept. 10. After a Pacifica representative explained the proposal, 34 speakers, including Rep. Maxine Waters and Japanese Americans who have family members at the ICF, spoke out against it, arguing that the 68 residents need the culturally sensitive care and would have nowhere to go.

The committee members, including chairman David Silvas, also expressed concern about the plan and voted against it.

Today’s online board meeting will also include an opportunity for public comment.

BHNC board members include Jose Orosco Pelico (president), Wendy Castro (vice president), Jeannette Garcia (treasurer), and Carlos Cerdan (secretary).

After the board makes its recommendation for or against the Pacifica proposal, the matter will go to the Los Angeles City Council’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

To participate in the meeting, go to: https://zoom.us/j/96640922735 or call (833) 548-0276. Meeting ID: 966 4092 2735

For more information, visit https://www.bhnc.net or https://www.facebook.com/boyleheightsnc.