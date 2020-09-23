The Japan America Society of Southern California and Morgan Lewis present: “California Employment Law Update” on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PDT.

Morgan Lewis lawyers Barbara Fitzgerald (partner, employment advisor and trial lawyer), Karen Cho (senior associate), and Nancy Yamaguchi (partner, technology M&A lawyer with a Japan focus) will present a webinar for members and friends of JASSC, providing an overview of hot topics and emerging trends in California employment law.

They will discuss how employers can navigate the challenging areas of wage and hour, independent contractors, discrimination claims, and arbitration laws that affect the California workplace, and address best practices when reopening in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Free for JASSC members. Non-member attendees are asked to donate $25. Register today: https://jas-socal.org/event-3965520