Consulate General of Japan Marks 150th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO — To mark the 150th anniversary of the Consulate General of Japan in San Francisco, Consul General Toru Maeda, who assumed his post earlier this year, issued the following statement on Aug. 24:

“On Aug. 25, 1870, 150 years ago, the Consulate General of Japan was established in San Francisco, becoming the very first overseas diplomatic establishment of Japan. The establishment was right after the Meiji Restoration of Japan in 1868, and five years after the end of Civil War in the United States. Also around that time, the first Japanese immigrants to the United States arrived in Hawaii and California.

“During the 150 years of our relations, Japan and the U.S. had experienced difficult times, particularly in the period right before and during World War II. However, since the end of World War II, Japan and the United States have enjoyed friendly relations. We have become strong friends and allies that share common strategic goals and fundamental values, such as democracy, human rights and rule of law.

“Today, the Japan-U.S. relationship is excellent and stronger than ever before. It is firmly supported by the goodwill and dedicated efforts of the people in both countries. The Consulate General of Japan in San Francisco is determined to continue our utmost efforts to deepen the ties between Japan and the states of California and Nevada in cooperation with the people of both countries.”

Congratulatory messages included this one from Mayor London Breed:

“On behalf of the City and County of San Francisco I am honored to forward our sincere congratulations on the 150th anniversary of the Consulate General of Japan in San Francisco.

“Our city is honored to be the longtime home of the Consulate General and salute you, your colleagues and your many predecessors for the service you have provided to our community. I understand that the founding of this consulate in 1870 was the first permanent overseas diplomatic post for Japan, predating the creation of the Embassy in Washington, D.C.

“Today San Francisco cherishes its many ties with Japan. Our economic, community, cultural and academic ties run very deep and contribute to the success and vibrancy of all on both sides of the Pacific. The consulate has always been a key part of this special friendship and we look forward to continuing to work towards even deeper connections.”

For more information on the consulate, visit: https://www.sf.us.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.html