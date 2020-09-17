SAN DIEGO — The San Diego JACL will present a virtual discussion on “Black and Japanese: Culture and Identity” on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Gain insights from the unique experiences of the panelists from a multiracial perspective. What do culture and race mean to individuals and to communities — and how do we move forward?

Satomi Rash-Zeigler is director of program development and outreach for the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council;

Kazuko Wrice is the owner of Omanma, a handmade crafts business;

Lena Turner DMD is a dentist with offices in La Jolla and San Diego;

Chiho Fell is a client success manager with Kibo Software and a San Diego JACL director;

Michael Kurima (moderator) is president of the San Diego JACL Board of Directors.

Free to the public. RSVP to [email protected] to receive the link to attend.