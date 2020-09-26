FandangObon Workshop on Saturday

FandangObon presents a dance workshop on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. PDT.

Jahanna Blunt, founder/artistic director of Le Ballet Dembaya, and Tamica Washington-Miller, associate director for Lula Washington Dance Theatre, come together to guide participants on a movement journey of ancestral African dance practices that have evolved and resonate to this day.

Blunt will teach the history, cultural practices and movement of the traditional African dance Djelidon/Lamban and Washington-Miller will make connections to the Ring Shout and Juba Circle from slavery to Black churches to the Hip-Hop Cyphers of today.

For ages 10 and up.

This workshop is dedicated to Breonna Taylor. This has been a week of difficult losses. Even if you don’t dance, you will be in a place of healing and spirit.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/FandangObon