First Street Al Fresco Debuts in Little Tokyo

Ten restaurants along the historic northside of First Street in Little Tokyo joined together over the weekend to begin table service outdoors, and fans of ramen and other traditional Japanese and fusion fare are delighted.

Brian Kito, owner of Fugetsu-Do, Little Tokyo’s oldest business, organized the block-long al fresco dining experience along with Don Tahara, owner of Far Bar and Sake Dojo, and community leader James Okazaki.

Other participating restaurants are Daikokuya, Hachioji Ramen, Marugame Monzo, Mr. Ramen, Rakkan, and Sake Dojo, and Suehiro. Also open on the same block are Boteaga Bubble Tea Store and Family Mart.

The one-block section between Central Avenue and San Pedro Street is distinguished by quaint old buildings built between 1882 and 1957. The 13 buildings were designated a National Historic Landmark in 1995 and are on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo