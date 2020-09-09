Go For Broke Statement on Respect for Military Service

The Go For Broke National Education Center in Los Angeles has responded to recent media reports that President Trump has repeatedly disrespected fallen service members by calling them “losers” and “suckers.”

Trump has denied the allegations but has gone on record as calling the late Sen. John McCain, who was a POW during the Vietnam War, a “loser.”

The GFBNEC statement follows:

“We may never know whether the president of the United States actually used derogatory words to describe individuals who chose to defend our nation. What matters is our response as a society to the issue of respect for military service. As a nation, we honor American veterans of every generation and offer them our deepest respect and gratitude.

“As Americans, we may not always agree with the actions of our military. However, after the Vietnam War, our society rightfully reassessed our treatment of returning veterans. Americans of all social, political, racial, and cultural backgrounds have since found common ground in our respect for the individual sacrifices of our veterans. It stands as one of the few mores that unites us as Americans and as human beings.

“The nonprofit Go For Broke National Education Center preserves the legacy of the Americans of Japanese ancestry who fought in World War II to uphold America’s Promise — in our nation, no one is to be judged by the color of their skin, the nation of their origin, or the God whom they choose to worship. In defending that promise, all American veterans demonstrate the sanctity of service to our nation. We honor their service and sacrifice.”