Governor Appoints Superior Court Judges

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 28 announced the appointment of 15 California superior court judges — seven in Los Angeles County, one in Riverside County, two in Sacramento County, one in San Bernardino County, one in San Francisco County, one in Santa Clara County, one in Shasta County and one in Ventura County. They include:

Adam Y. Chang, 43, of Los Angeles County, who has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. A founding partner at Kundani Chang Khinda Wilson LLP since 2014, he served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2014.

Chang earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Southern California. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Georgina T. Rizk. Chang is a Democrat.

Kara K. Ueda, 45, of Davis, who has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court. A partner at Best Best & Krieger LLP since 2010, she was an adjunct professor at UC Davis School of Law from 2012 to 2019. Ueda held several positions at McDonough Holland & Allen PC from 2002 to 2010, including associate and partner.

She was a fellow and deputy general counsel at the League of California Cities from 2000 to 2001. Ueda earned a Juris Doctor degree from UC Davis School of Law. She fills the vacancy of a new position created on Sept. 24, 2019. She is a Democrat.