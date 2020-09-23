GVJCI Online Art Show

GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute is presenting its Online Art Show through Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The theme of the exhibit is “Social Isolation Art.” What are artists creating while social distancing to avoid spreading COVID-19? The artwork is in any media: Paintings, photos, sculptures, etc.

Interpretation of the theme is broad. It doesn’t have to be about social isolation; it’s whatever artists are inspired to do on any subject, while spending extra time at home. It could be realistic or abstract.

See what they have created on the GVJCI website: www.jci-gardena.org. The show is free and available for anyone to see. Donations are appreciated.