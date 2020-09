From left: Carol Tanita, Aiko Kawaratani and Rigoberto Martinez of Rafu Bussan Inc. in Honda Plaza display the new Little Tokyo pin collection, presented by the Little Tokyo Community Council. “Gambare Little Tokyo” pins, designed by Lisa Aihara, feature images of Love Little Tokyo, maneki neko and Daruma that represent how the historic neighborhood has persevered during the pandemic. (GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)

Tags