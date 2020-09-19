JCCCNC’s Tabemasho 2020

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California will present its annual fundraiser online. Following is an announcement from event organizers.

Tabemasho 2020 will look a little different this year— we’re going virtual! Our virtual event, “Although We Are Apart, We Are a Community at Heart,” will be held on Facebook Live this Saturday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 4:30 p,m.

Join us for updates on our Japantown COVID relief efforts, a live auction, our Grand Prize Sweepstakes Drawing and a night of community and fun!

A big thank you to all who came out to our Tabemasho 2019 annual event! The theme, “Passing It Forward: From One Generation to the Next,” was an important reminder to stop and share stories, traditions, histories and recipes. We are so thankful to all of our sponsors, special guests, vendors, attendees and volunteers, for making last year’s Tabemasho one to remember!

Here’s a look at the last of the three wagyu dinner experiences — this one is with esteemed Chef Bruce Hill from Zero Zero SF! Your dinner will be based on seasonal ingredients and public safety guidelines. Chef Bruce will shop local farmers markets for the inspiration for this wagyu-focused meal:

– Sashimi with spicy ponzu and sweet onion

– Miso Soup with seasonal vegetables and mushrooms

– Garden vegetable salad, sesame miso dressing

– Wagyu with grilled spring onions and sea salt

– Stone pot Koshikari rice

– Soft serve ice cream with soy caramel

– Citrus cookies

Owner and Chef Bruce Hill will be serving you this exquisite meal. A native of Washington, D.C., Bruce Hill has been cooking in San Francisco since 1984. A self-trained chef, Bruce made his mark in legendary San Francisco restaurants like Stars and Aqua before joining BIX as executive chef and co-owner in 2002.

We hope you all are gearing up for our virtual event and live auction starting at 4 p.m.! Our live auction will be during the live program and will require you to be registered on charityauction.bid/Tabemasho2020 prior to bidding. Questions about today’s program or live auction? Email [email protected] “See” you all at 4 p.m.!

Our online auction will run until Sept. 27 at 9 p.m.