Keiro Symposium ‘Designing Your Future’ to Be Held Virtually

Keiro is proud to present the Keiro Symposium “Designing Your Future” virtually on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Held online for the first time, this event connects Baby Boomers and older adults with leading experts in the fields of healthcare, finance/retirement planning, and technology to share their insights and tools to confidently prepare for their future, especially during this pandemic.

The symposium will feature four experts from different fields with an interactive Q&A session. Johnese Spisso and William Dunne from UCLA Health will open the event by sharing the latest information on COVID-19, while discussing what it means to be a healthy consumer during this pandemic.

Financial advisor Ric Edelman from Edelman Financial Services will discuss important considerations, including how we can manage our finances today to prepare for the future.

Finally, Keiro welcomes back KTLA-TV tech reporter Rich DeMuro to share the latest gadgets, apps, and technology that can keep us connected in new ways.

Thanks to support from sponsors and donors, this event will be complimentary for the first time. Registration will close on Oct. 22. To register, visit https://keiro.org/symposium. For any questions regarding the event, call (213) 873-5792 or email [email protected]