Kenzo Estate Unaffected by Fires

NAPA — Kenzo Estate, a winery and vineyard in Napa, issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“Our hearts go out to our dear friends and colleagues affected by the most recent and devastating fires in Napa and Sonoma counties. Thank you to all who have reached out with concern. We are very fortunate that Kenzo Estate, the property and the wineries, are unaffected and continue to work the urgent needs of harvest. Our tasting room remains open by appointment.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude, as ever, for the first responders and volunteers who work tirelessly to help our beloved Napa Valley.”

Kenzo Estate was founded in 2010 by video game pioneer Kenzo Tsujimoto. For more information, visit: www.kenzoestate.com