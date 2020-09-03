L.A. Olympic Design Includes Healthy Dose of Local Love

Launching the official journey to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, LA28 on Wednesday unveiled the new LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games emblem through a collection of athlete, artist and advocate voices celebrating sport, art and the Los Angeles community.

The Olympic and Paralympic marks are inspired by the infinite possibilities Los Angeles repre­sents and honors creativity, diversity, self-expression and inclusion.

“There has never been a more important time to give rise to athlete voices,” said LA28 Chair­person Casey Wasserman. “Sports are a special part of our global culture, connecting people and fans across communities and around the world. The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a platform for individual stories of triumph, heartbreak and opportu­nity as we recognize and revere humanity’s diversity and dreams for the future.”

Built for the digital age, the animated LA28 em­blem is designed to keep fresh for the unprecedented eight-year journey to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. A strong and bold L, 2 and 8 serve as the foundation for the emblem, with individual stories expressed through a dynamic and ever-changing “A.”

“Los Angeles defies a sin­gular identity and there’s not one way to represent L.A.,” said LA28 Chief Athlete Of­ficer and five-time Olympic medalist Janet Evans. “L.A. is what it is because of the people and the LA28 Games should represent that. The best way to capture the energy of Los Angeles and the Games is through a collection of voices. Los Angeles is an infinite canvas to pursue your wildest dreams and in 2028, thousands of Paralympians and Olympi­ans will come to L.A. to chase their dreams on the global stage.”

Among the more than 50 de­signs is one that pays direct ho­mage to the legacy of Japanese American community basketball. Created by longtime player Aidan Kosaka, it features a hiragana “A” hugging a basketball.

“Part of who I am is getting people together, and what the Olympics does really well is get­ting people together from around the world,” said the 18-year-old Kosaka, who graduated this year from Kennedy High School in La Palma.

Kosaka’s father, Alan, is one of the chief executives for the Terasaki Budokan, the state-of-the-art athletic facility soon to open in Little Tokyo. In a video posted by LA28 on YouTube, the younger Kosaka cited the history of JA sports leagues and the value of having a community gymnasium.

“This is really important to my family and my roots, and I hope it’s just as important to the next generation as well.”

Olympic medalist, musicians and actors are among the other creators of LA28 logos, including Adam Rippon, Alex Morgan, Billie Eilish, Chaz Bojórquez, Chloe Kim, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Jamal Hill, Jorge “El Joy” Alvarez, Michael Johnson, Rachel Sumekh, Reese Witherspoon, Simone Manuel and Steven Harrington.

“L.A. is a place of infinite possibilities, infinite potential,” said L.A. Creator and Paralympian Scout Bassett. “If you have the courage and perseverance to work for your dreams, all things are possible. The Paralympic Movement is growing in this country and we can use sport as a vehicle to change a lot of perceptions and lives.”

Nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix is the most decorated female track and field athlete and the pride of Los Angeles. The shape of her “A” art is inspired by her love for movement and her deep L.A. roots.

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will mark Los Angeles’ third Olympics – previously held in 1932 and 1984 – and first Paralympic Games, which, up until 1988, were hosted at a different site than the Olympic Games.