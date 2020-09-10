Little Tokyo Service Center Celebrates 40th Anniversary Virtual Gala in October

Little Tokyo Service Center (LTSC) is excited to announce a virtual gala celebrating the organization’s 40th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m.

The gala’s theme, “Better Together,” celebrates the spirit of collaboration that fortifies the organization’s work. The celebration will highlight LTSC’s diverse programs and share its vision that builds on decades of supporting seniors, preserving Little Tokyo, nurturing families and building community.

LTSC traditionally celebrates its anniversary every five years with a formal gala. Due to the pandemic, this year’s celebration is online, giving everyone a chance to participate in the night of festivities, including a silent auction.

“There has never been a more important time to support Little Tokyo and the community,” said Erich Nakano, executive director of LTSC. “The gala is an exciting event that brings together people who genuinely want to make a difference. We face greater challenges in these coming post-pandemic years, especially our most vulnerable populations – low-income families, the elderly and those experiencing homelessness. Little Tokyo Service Center will work to provide services and programs, build affordable housing and create new initiatives.

“The program will include a salute to longtime LTSC board member, educator and community activist Alan Nishio, whose commitment to social change resulted in a lifetime of activism and community service. The Honorable Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County supervisor for the First District, will also be recognized for her compassion for the people in her district and her support of LTSC programs.

“LTSC will present a special tribute to the late Dean Matsubayashi, the former executive director, whose passion and creative intellect continues to inspire the organization’s work. The gala will also include exciting musical entertainment and special appearances.”

LTSC encourages attendees to register (for free) before Oct. 1 to be entered to win a Little Tokyo gift card bundle valued at $100. Guests can also send a virtual toast, sit at the virtual honoree table, or send a written tribute message. Sponsorship opportunities are still available at different levels.

Confirmed sponsors include Aratani Foundation, City National Bank, Bank of America Charitable Foundation, Barker Management, MUFG Union Bank, Keith & Cecelia Terasaki Family Foundation, Walton Construction Inc., JPMorgan Chase, NeighborWorks, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and Genesis LA.

Visit www.LTSC.org/40thAnniversary to register or claim your sponsorship level.