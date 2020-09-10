Long Beach Virtual Ondo

LONG BEACH — Get your happi coat and grab your ondo gear — it’s time for one last ondo.

Join Long Beach Ondo virtually, and watch or dance away the end of the summer ondo season on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Like other community centers and temples, Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center and Long Beach Buddhist Church had to forgo their summer/Obon festivals this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

To get connected with the virtual ondo, which is hosted by Thomas Amiya and June Miyamoto Donovan, click here.