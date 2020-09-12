Matsui Announces Resolution to Recognize 9/11 as National Day of Service

WASHINGTON — On Sept. 11, Reps. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) and David Price (D-N.C.) and Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), all members of the National Service Congressional Caucus, announced a resolution recognizing Sept. 11 as a national day of service and encouraging the American public to engage in a charitable service of their choosing on or around 9/11.

In 2009, following calls by families of those killed in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Congress established that date as a National Day of Service and Remembrance in tribute to the 9/11 victims, first responders, recovery workers, volunteers, and members of the U.S. military who rose in service in defense of the nation. This year, as co-chairs of the National Service Congressional Caucus, Matsui, Price, Coons and Cassidy call on their colleagues in the House of Representatives and Senate to reaffirm that commitment and honor the heroes who rose to service in response to attacks in New York City, outside Washington, D.C. in northern Virginia, and near Shanksville, Pa.

“In the face of the tragic events and heartbreak of 9/11, first responders, service members, and communities united together to heal a wounded nation,” said Matsui. “While we honor those who lost their lives 19 years ago, we also renew our commitment to serving our great nation – to build bridges between our communities and unite us all as Americans. As we stand in this new time of crisis, this resolution serves as a reminder of our nation’s resiliency when we stand together.”

“Today, millions of Americans are reflecting on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. This year’s anniversary comes during another especially difficult period in American history — the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Price. “Then and now, these events are testing our nation and, just like after Sept. 11, the only way through this hardship is together. The resilience of the American people is often best embodied by our acts of service — volunteering in our communities and helping those in need. As we take time to remember those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, I’m proud to join my colleagues by introducing this resolution affirming Sept. 11 as a national day of service and remembrance.”

“Nineteen years ago, our country experienced an unthinkable tragedy that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including a dozen Delawareans,” said Coons. “From the first responders who answered the call to serve on Sept. 11 to our troops stationed overseas to all Americans working to respond to challenges in their communities, service is a light that unites us. I am proud to join my colleagues in establishing a national day of service. As a nation, we are always strongest when we work together, support our neighbors, and stand as one.”

“Sept. 11, 2001, forever changed our country. Amidst the death, destruction and anger, Americans also responded by giving of themselves however they could to help in the aftermath. National service is patriotic. This resolution recognizes those who give back and encourages others to become more involved,” said Cassidy.

“Americans in every corner of our country are committed to the promise to ‘Never Forget’ the attacks on our nation 19 years ago and, most important, the loss of life and injury to countless of our family members, friends and colleagues,” said Jay S. Winuk, whose younger brother Glenn J. Winuk, an attorney and volunteer firefighter/EMT, died in the line of duty when the South Tower collapsed. Winuk is the co-founder of 9/11 Day, the nation’s largest annual day of charitable engagement.

“This resolution rightly and powerfully honors those directly affected by the events of 9/11 and calls on the nation to come together in tribute and service to strengthen our bonds as Americans, especially meaningful in these challenging times,” he said.

In the House, the resolution was also co-sponsored by Reps. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), Ed Case (D-Hawaii), Jimmy Panetta (D-Salinas), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Michael San Nicolas (D-Guam), David Joyce (R-Ohio), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.), Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.), Gil Cisneros (D-Fullerton) Greg Steube (R-Fla.), Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), Tom Cole (R-Okla.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Fredrica Wilson (D-Fla.), Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), and Kathy Castor (D-Fla.).

In the Senate, the resolution was also co-sponsored by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Angus King (D-Maine), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Shelley Capito (R-W.V.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jackie Rosen (D-Nev.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), and Patty Murray (D-Wash.).

