Midori Kai Boutique Going Virtual

The 2020 Midori Kai Arts and Crafts E-Boutique and Virtual Silent Auction is being held Sept. 1 to 15.

The annual event, traditionally held at Mountain View Buddhist Temple, is going virtual with 15 days of shopping. Check in often at www.midorikaiboutique.com.

Many talented and creative artisans will present accessories, apparel, home/art items, dessert/dining items, gift items, jewelry and textiles.

New this year: Virtual Silent Auction, 2020-2022 grant recipient videos, Midori Kai history videos, entertainment videos.

2020-21 grant recipients: Asian Pacific American Leadership Institute, Japanese American Museum of San Jose, Nichi Bei Foundation, Suzume no Gakko. All proceeds from the boutique go to the Midori Kai Foundation for grant recipients.

For more information, contact: Phyllis Osaki, (925) 596-1770, [email protected]; Marsha Baird, (510) 579-1518, [email protected]