Murase Receives FBI Director’s Award

SAN FRANCISCO — Emily Murase, candidate for the District 7 seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, posted the following message on Labor Day:

“Happy Labor Day everyone! Earlier this year, I received the FBI Director’s Award for my work to end human trafficking in San Francisco. Labor trafficking is a serious issue that involves restaurant workers, household workers, even corner fruit vendors who were forced to work long hours with no breaks and little pay until SFPD investigators helped break open the trafficking ring. Many thanks to my supporters who joined me at the awards ceremony, pre-COVID.

“This Labor Day, let’s recommit to the fight to end labor abuses. Join the San Francisco Collaborative Against Human Trafficking.”

Murase served as executive director of the San Francisco Department on the Status of Women and was elected twice to the San Francisco Board of Education, where she was the first Japanese American member.

She is holding a series of town halls, the third of which will focus on “Accelerating Economic Growth” on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 5:30 p.m. Visit her Facebook page for more information.

Other candidates for the Board of Supervisors seat currently held by Norman Yee include Myrna Melgar, a tenant and affordable housing activist; Joel Engardio, who is running for the third straight election; and Deputy Public Defender Vilaska Nguyen.

District 7, which is nearly 40 percent Asian American, includes Inner Parkside, Golden Gate Heights, Clarendon Heights, part of Twin Peaks, West Portal, Forest Knolls, Midtown Terrace, Forest Hill, Miraloma Park, Sunnyside, Sherwood Forest, Westwood Highlands, Westwood Park, St. Francis Wood, Monterey Heights, Mt. Davidson, Balboa Terrace, Ingleside Terrace, Stonestown, Lakeside, Lake Shore, Merced Manor, Parkmerced, Lake Merced, City College, San Francisco State, part of Ashbury Heights, and part of UCSF Parnassus Heights.