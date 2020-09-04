SAN FRANCISCO — The Nichi Bei Foundation’s Nichi Bei Day of Giving will take place Monday, Sept. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Facebook Live.

To participate, go to: www.facebook.com/nichibei/live

“We will try to raise $50,000 en route to a dollar-for-dollar match of $50,000 by The Craig Foundation, for our ultimate goal of $100,000,” event organizers said.

The Day of Giving will include:

• A special rebroadcast of “A Virtual Remembrance: 75 Years After the Atomic Bombings”

• The opportunity to contribute to the community-serving mission of the Nichi Bei Foundation and Nichi Bei Weekly

• Hourly raffles for those who contribute

• Other special videos of programs and introductions of Nichi Bei people — staff, board, interns and columnists

• Musical performances by alumni of the Nikkei Chorale Ensemble at UC Berkeley

For more information on Nichi Bei Day of Giving, or to contribute, visit our site http://nichibei.org/give2nichibei.

You can contribute directly to any of three special funds: Wayne Maeda Educational Fund; K.W. Lee Reporting Fund; Nichi Bei Internship Fund.