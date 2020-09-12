NPS Taking Applications for JACS Grant Program

The National Park Service is now accepting applications for the 2021 Japanese American Confinement Sites (JACS) Grant Program.

These matching grants provide financial assistance to organizations and entities working to preserve historic Japanese American confinement sites and their history. Grants will be awarded dependent on funds appropriated by Congress.

For more information on eligibility requirements and the application process, visit the website at https://www.nps.gov/jacs/application.html. Information is also available on grants.gov (search for Funding Opportunity Number P20AS00098).

Fiscal Year 2021 JACS grant applications must be received by Monday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. (Mountain Time).

Congress established the JACS grant program (Public Law 109-441, 16 USC 461) for the preservation and interpretation of U.S. confinement sites where Japanese Americans were detained during World War II. The law authorized up to $38 million for the entire life of the grant program to identify, research, evaluate, interpret, protect, restore, repair, and acquire historic confinement sites in order that present and future generations may learn and gain inspiration from these sites and that these sites will demonstrate the nation’s commitment to equal justice under the law.

Grants have been awarded to organizations and entities working to preserve historic Japanese American confinement sites and their history, including: private nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and state, local, and tribal governments, and other public entities.

Grants are awarded through a competitive process and require a non-federal match in at least a 2:1 ratio (2 federal to 1 non-federal match). The minimum grant request is $5,000.

For more information on the grant program, contact: Kara Miyagishima, program manager, (303) 969-2885, [email protected]; Alexandra Hernandez, historian, (303) 969-2846, [email protected] Correspondence may be sent to: National Park Service, Intermountain Region, Attn: Kara Miyagishima, 12795 W. Alameda Parkway, Denver, CO 80228.