Poston Community Alliance to Host Virtual Pilgrimage Oct. 3-4

The Poston Community Alliance Annual Pilgrimage will be held as an online event this year on Oct. 3 and 4. All activities will be free of charge.

Programs will feature opening remarks by Dennis Patch, tribal chairman of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation, and a video on the Poston Incarceration Site, which provides Poston’s unique history and updates on past and present alliance projects.

Workshops will be provided, followed with live Q&A sessions. Additional videos and films can be viewed “on demand” at www.postonpreservation.org.

Special guest presenter will be Derek Mio, lead actor of the TV series “The Terror: Infamy.” He will present a reading of Marlene Shigekawa’s children’s book “Welcome Home Swallows.”

To register and receive the virtual event link, go to: https://poston-virtual-pilgrimmage.eventbrite.com

The Poston Community Alliance is a nonprofit organization. Its mission is to preserve Poston’s incarceration history to strengthen and expand efforts in upholding social justice for all Americans, regardless of race, religion and ethnicity. Through multimedia educational outreach and the preservation of stories, artifacts and historic structures, Poston’s unique multicultural history, involving Japanese Americans and Native Americans, will be captured and saved.