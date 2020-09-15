Screening, Discussion of ‘Muslims at Manzanar’

“Muslims at Manzanar: A Civil Rights Journey” will be hosted by the Japanese American National Museum and Manzanar Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Tickets: http://9644p.blackbaudhosting.com/9644p/tickets

Join leaders in the Japanese American and Muslim American communities in a conversation on “Muslims at Manzanar,” produced by the Council on American Islamic Relations. This documentary follows CAIR staff as they participate in the 2019 Manzanar Pilgrimage, which commemorated the 50th anniversary of the first organized Manzanar Pilgrimage in 1969.

This conversation will explore the importance of sharing connected histories and experiences as well as the power of pilgrimage and honoring significant sites in those histories. Panelists include Hussam Ayloush (CAIR-LA executive director), Eugene Fields (CAIR-LA communications manager), Bruce Embrey (Manzanar Committee), Jim Matsuoka (Manzanar Committee), and Erin Aoyama (Minidoka National Historic Site).

Watch the film on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEMIwf4NGw8

RSVPs are required using the ticket link. You will be emailed links and instructions to join the conversation on Zoom. Contact [email protected] if you have any additional questions or specific access concerns.