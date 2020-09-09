Senshin Concerned About Pacifica’s Plans for ICF

Senshin Buddhist Temple sent the following letter on Sept. 7 to the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council regarding Pacifica’s plans to turn the Sakura (formerly Keiro) Intermediate Care Facility into multifamily housing.

=*=

It has been brought to our attention that Pacifica SL Boyle LLC has a proposed construction project on their property at 325 S. Boyle Ave. which will be presented for approval at the Sept. 10 meeting of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council. It is our understanding that this project would result in the demolishment of the Intermediate Care Facility (ICF) in order to construct a multifamily housing project and a new parking garage.

We take this opportunity to express our grave concern regarding the safety, health and well-being of the nearly 70 residents of ICF who would have to be moved in order for this project to move forward. The residents are all well over 90 years of age, with a few over the age of 100. Moving them at this time of pandemic could be fatal to many of them without proper preparation.

We feel strongly that there should be a thoughtful, compassionate and comprehensive plan in place for these residents before approvals of this project. This plan should include confirmed places at facilities for these residents, a generous timeline and safe environment in which to move these seniors.

As members of the Board of Directors of Senshin Buddhist Temple, we have many members, relatives and friends who are living in ICF as well as other facilities on the Pacifica campus. We urge the members of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council to consider and act accordingly for the benefit of all the residents of the Intermediate Care Facility.

Sincerely,

Chikako Kojima, President

Senshin Buddhist Temple