SAN FRANCISCO — The following announcement is from the Japanese Community Youth Council.

=*=

Established in 2011, and now in its 10th year, the SF Aloha Run annually takes place at San Francisco’s scenic Crissy Field. For the health and safety of our participants, this year’s SF Aloha Run will be a virtual 10K or 5K run/walk between Saturday, Sept. 26 – Sunday, Oct. 4 from any U.S. location.

To stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, the 2020 run has been titled SF Aloha Run for Black Lives. JCYC hopes to contribute to this global movement by engaging runners and walkers throughout the country in lifting up hope and support for black lives. The SF Aloha Run for Black Lives will feature a robust social media campaign that features messages of solidarity and justice from runners and walkers across the U.S.

Proceeds from the run will be donated to Black Girls Code, the Booker T. Washington Community Service Center, and to provide scholarships for low-income, first-generation college students. This is a unique opportunity for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to stand up for black lives by participating in a positive and healthy activity. Join us by registering by Sept. 25 here https://sfaloharun.org/, and help us raise funds by creating and sharing your individual fundraising page with your networks.

Our top six fundraisers will win round-trip airline tickets courtesy of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines! Also, follow the SF Aloha Run on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/sfaloharun/ and Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/sfaloharun/ for key updates and fun challenges that will take place and prizes that will be awarded during the SF Aloha Run for Black Lives!

If you have any questions or are interested in joining us as a sponsor, please contact JCYC Development Manager Tony Jenks at [email protected] or (415) 806-1909.