Supporting Proposition A

San Francisco Japantown community leaders held a press conference Sept. 14 in Peace Plaza to speak in support of Proposition A, which is on the November ballot. “This bond measure includes $25 million to completely redesign and renovate Japantown’s Peace Plaza,” said Jon Osaki of Japanese Community Youth Council (holding microphone). “Many of us in S.F. J-Town have been working on this project for years and it is time for our community to have an open space that reflects the input and character of this neighborhood. Prop A also provides funds for other parks, mental health and homeless facilities, street repair, and will provide criticals jobs all without raising taxes. Please encourage any S.F. residents you know to vote yes on Prop A!”

