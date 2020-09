WASHINGTON — Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) posted the following message on Sept. 18 after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “Tonight, I took a walk to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“We have a duty to be optimistic about our democracy and to make our voices heard through elections.

“The stakes of this election have risen. We who love our country must also rise to meet these stakes and participate in deciding them.”