Three Times the Achievement

The Miyagishima family has plenty to celebrate this year, after completing a father-and-sons trifecta of higher education. Glenn (center) is a retired Los Angeles Fire Department battalion chief, and this year completed his doctorate in education at USC. Keeping up with Dad are his two sons: at the left is Trent, who earned a master’s degree in coaching and athletics administration from Concordia University: not to be left out of the celebration is Tyler, a two-time member of the USA National Taekwondo Team, who finished his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology at Cal State Northridge. (Photo courtesy of Sharlene Miiyagishima)

