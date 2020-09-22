Virtual Osaka Matsuri This Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO — The fifth annual Osaka Matsuri in San Francisco is going virtual on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. PDT.

Experience the culture of Japan and Osaka (San Francisco’s sister city) through dance, music, and food.

Performers will include San Francisco Awakko-ren (Awa odori), Michiya and Michisuya Hanayagi Japanese Dance Group (Nihon buyou), Ito Yosakoi, San Francisco Taiko Dojo, Unit MK, Uzumaru and Yamasho-Kai.

For more information, go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/1099233903918989