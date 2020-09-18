‘We Got Your Back(pack)’ Concert Video Premiere

Nikkei Progressives is proud to sponsor the premiere video screening of the “We Got Your Back(pack)!” concert held one year ago at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo.

If you missed this “concert of the century” or want to relive the music and the message, the energy and the excitement, tune in on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. (PDT) on Facebook Live for this exclusive edit of performances, speeches, and more.

For more information, go to: https://www.facebook.com/NikkeiProgressives

This concert featured Aloe Black, Maya Jupiter, Quetzal Quartet, TaikoProject, Alice Bag, and East LA Taiko. The funds from the concert allowed Nikkei Progressives to provide many hundreds of backpacks to people and families released from detention, as well as provide huge donations to Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, Our Lady of Soledad Migrant Shelter in Coachella, and Immigrant Defenders Law Center.

Learn more about the original concert from last year at: https://www.nikkeiprogressives.org/back-pack

Nikkei Progressives is continuing its fundraiser for immigrant justice groups fighting to free them all and provide legal and material support to those currently and formerly incarcerated. Donations are sought for:

Black Immigrant Bail Fund: https://www.blackimmigrantsbailfund.com

Haitian Bridge Alliance: https://haitianbridge.org/

Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice: https://ic4ij.org/

Second Chance Relief Fund for Rot: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-rot-transition