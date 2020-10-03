APA Members of Congress Hope for ‘Speedy Recovery’

WASHINGTON — In response to Thursday’s announcement that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, Asian Pacific American members of Congress, including the Democratic vice presidential nominee, posted best wishes for the first couple.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): “Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. [Jill] Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.”

Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are still scheduled for a debate next week.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): “I’m wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“As we continue to confront this moment as a nation, it is imperative that everyone take the threat of this virus seriously and continue wearing a mask, practicing social distance, and washing our hands.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.): “Bryan and I wish Donald Trump, FLOTUS and all Americans who are suffering from COVID-19 a swift and full recovery from this devastating disease.”

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena): “The White House tests everybody who enters, something most businesses and schools cannot do. We are not ready to reopen the economy until we can ensure all workers and their families are safe from this terrible disease. I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery.”

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside): “I wish the President and First Lady a full and speedy recovery. I am praying for our country in these incredibly challenging times.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance): “I will keep the President and First Lady in my prayers, and I wish them a speedy recovery …

“Whoever in White House Operations made the below decision (that it was safe for Trump to travel to Bedminster for a fundraiser even after possible COVID exposure) should be fired, including the chief of staff. The White House removed some staff from the trip after learning Hope Hicks tested positive but decided to expose donors in New Jersey. Unacceptable and unforgivable.”

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Sacramento): “On behalf of #CA07, I send my well wishes to President Trump and the First Lady on a full and speedy recovery.

“The COVID-19 virus does not discriminate based on religion, race, or political party. It’s imperative that we all continue to do our part by wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii): “My husband Abraham and I offer our best wishes and aloha to President Trump and the First Lady and praying for their speedy recovery. We also send our best wishes to Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Barron during this difficult time.”

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.): “I wish the President and First Lady a full and speedy recovery. They and their family are in my thoughts.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.): “My thoughts and prayers are with the President and First Lady, as well as everyone who’s been in contact with them, in the wake of their positive COVID-19 tests. I hope their symptoms remain mild and wish them a full and speedy recovery.”