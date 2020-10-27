Arcadia Appoints Captain Roy Nakamura as Police Chief

ARCADIA — Arcadia City Manager Dominic Lazzaretto has appointed Captain Roy Nakamura to the position of Arcadia police chief.

A 28-year veteran of the Arcadia Police Department, Nakamura is the current operations captain. He will succeed Chief Robert T. Guthrie, who is retiring from the Police Department after a distinguished career of over 31 years.

“We appreciate all those who have risen to the call of service as Arcadia police chief,” said Mayor Roger Chandler. “Captain Nakamura continues in the long line of excellence in law enforcement leadership that this community has come to expect and enjoy from its Police Department.”

Nakamura began his career with the Arcadia Police Department in 1992 as a police officer. He was assigned to patrol and worked as a field training officer, as well as being assigned to the Detective Bureau. As detective, he was assigned to the Forgery and Fraud Unit and completed his Detective Bureau assignment in the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2002 and worked as a field supervisor until he was transferred to Personnel and Training. In 2009, Nakamura was promoted to lieutenant, working various assignments under the Operations and Administration Divisions within the department, including watch commander, Detective Bureau commander, Field Training Officers Program commander, and Force Training Unit commander.

In 2019, he was promoted to captain.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cal Poly Pomona, and is married with four grown children and a grandson.

“Roy is exceptionally qualified to lead the Arcadia Police Department,” said Lazzaretto. “Over the years I have known him, I have seen that Roy is conscientious, progressive, and dedicated to keeping Arcadia safe.”

“I am honored to be named the next police chief for the City of Arcadia,” said Nakamura. “The Arcadia Police Department is one of the finest law enforcement organizations in the country. I appreciate the support and confidence of the city manager, City Council, the men and women of the Arcadia Police Department, and the entire Arcadia community.”

With his appointment, Nakamura will become Arcadia’s 30th police chief and its first of Asian American descent. He will assume command on Jan. 9, 2021.

For more information about the Arcadia Police Department, visit http://ArcadiaCA.gov/police.