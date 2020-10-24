Ballots on the Basketball Court

A voter drops off her ballot at the Los Angeles County Board of Elections in Norwalk on Thursday. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

In Little Tokyo, Terasaki Budokan, located at 240 S. Los Angeles St. between Second and Third streets, is an official Vote Center for the County of Los Angeles in the upcoming election. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, individuals can drop off their ballot or vote in-person at the facility operated by Little Tokyo Service Center. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the early voting period and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3). Health and safety are essential, and all state and county public health and safety guidelines will be enforced. Providing a Vote Center at Terasaki Budokan reinforces LTSC’s long-standing commitment to democracy and a continuation of its community engagement mission.