Book Launch for ‘Rockin’ the Boat‘

The UCLA Asian American Studies Center and Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute present a launch event for “Rockin’ the Boat” Flashbacks of the 1970s Asian Movement,” a book of photographs by Mary Uyematsu Kao, on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

This is an online event via Zoom. Register at: https://rockinboat.eventbrite.com

The event will feature a slideshow of photos from the book and a short talk by the author. This will be followed by a panel on the 1970s Asian American Movement moderated by UCLA history and Asian American studies professor Valerie Matsumoto, with panelists Sandy Maeshiro, Vivian Matsushige and Kao, all former ’70s activists.

“Rockin’ the Boat” chronicles the Asian American Movement, which occurred in major cities across the country with the main focus in the Los Angeles area. A 288-page book with over 400 photographs shot from 1969 to 1974, “Rockin’ the Boat” has been co-sponsored the George and Sakaye Aratani CARE Award and the UCLA Asian American Studies Center.

The event is co-sponsored by Yellow Brotherhood, Matsubayashi Shorin-Ryu Karate of Little Tokyo, Eastwind Books of Berkeley, Hirano Acupuncture Clinic, Great Leap, Asian American Drug Abuse Program, UCSC Asian American Pacific Islander Faculty Group, azns 4 jericho/mumia, Chinatown Community for Equitable Development, Sansay Music, Van Troi Anti-Imperialist Youth Brigade, Nikkei Progressives, and Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress.

To purchase your copy for $30, go to UCLA Asian American Studies Center Press: http://commerce.cashnet.com/aasc

For all other orders, contact: Mary Kao, [email protected]; Carrie Morita, [email protected]; Sandy Maeshiro, [email protected]