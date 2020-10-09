Conversation with District 5 Supervisor Candidates

SAN FRANCISCO — A conversation with District 5 candidates for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. PDT.

Register for the Zoom webinar (capacity: 500 people): http://bit.ly/d5convo

Or you can watch this event on Facebook Live on Japantown for Justice’s page. For more information, contact [email protected]

The candidates are Fillmore District community advocate Daniel Landry, Supervisor Dean Preston, organizer and activist Nomvula O’Meara, and former Supervisor Vallie Brown. Moderators: Pia Harris and Eryn Kimura.

Candidates will introduce themselves, talk about their platforms, and answer selected questions from the community.

District 5 includes Japantown, Fillmore, Western Addition, Inner Sunset, Haight-Ashbury and Hayes Valley.