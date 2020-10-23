Day at the Lake Worth the Wait

After being postponed from April, the seventh annual Kids Gone Fishin’ event was held on Oct. 10 at Jess Ranch Lake in Apple Valley, with safety precautions and health regulations in place but not dampening the fun.

Participation was limited, to ensure plenty of social distancing for the 33 kids and 52 adults who enjoyed pleasant temperatures in the 70s, individual barbecue lunch and prizes for the youngsters.

First place in the derby went to 4-year-old Travis Tsujiuchi (right), whose 8 lb. 2 oz. trout was the largest of more than 140 fish reeled in.

In second place was Elizabeth Macias with a 5 lb. 7 oz. catch.

Third went to Nicholas Matsuoka with a 5 lb. 1 oz. fish.

Again hosted by Ron and Cindy Dyo, the event was a welcome opportunity for families to get out, feeling safe to be outdoors and enjoying the day.

Former Nisei Week Queen Dana Heatherton Folick said the travel from Northern California was well worth the effort for her family.

“This was the best vacation, getting out of the house, seeing nature, and stuffing our faces with snacks and BBQ. It was truly an unforgettable day,” she said.

At right, young Colbie gets a hand with wrangling her pole and net, while Kaz Folick (top photo) thinks he might have hooked the one that won’t get away.