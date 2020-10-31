Drive-in Concert to Benefit Terasaki Budokan

Friends of Terasaki Budokan present “Kruze-in-Jtown,” a drive-in concert to celebrate the grand opening of Terasaki Budokan, on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Nishi Hongwanji, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

The event will feature live music by Kokoro and Friends.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Music from 7 to 9 p.m. No more than 100 guests can attend. No children will be allowed. All guests must fill out a waiver form.

Admission (one car with two guests) includes bento box, water and iced green tea, snacks and goodie bag.

Admission categories: Bucket Seats, $500/car; Bench Seats, $250/car; Rumble Seats, $150/car.

Sponsorship categories: Event Sponsor, $2,500; Music Sponsor, $2,000; Venue Sponsor, $1,500; Meal Sponsor, $1,000.

RSVP deadline: Nov. 5. For information, contact: Kim Kawasaki, [email protected]; Nancy Hayata, [email protected]; Wayne Nagao, [email protected]; Carol Tanita, [email protected]

Terasaki Budokan, a nonprofit multipurpose sports and activities center in Little Tokyo, is a 501(C)(3) organization. Federal tax ID number: 95-4444102. For more information, visit www.terasakibudokan.org.