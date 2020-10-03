IRVINE — It’s pumpkin season now at Tanaka Farms in Irvine! This year will be different at one of the only farms in Orange County with a real pumpkin patch.

The Drive-Thru Pumpkin Farm Experience runs every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31.

A leisurely 1.5-mile drive around the beautiful 30-acre farm includes samples, a pumpkin you pick yourself, a barnyard educational exhibit with farm animals, lots of fun stuff to look at, a scarecrow contest, sunflowers (they are growing right now, should be in peak bloom late October), and the Pumpkin Cannon.

The U-Pick Pumpkin with Wagon Ride runs Monday through Friday through Oct. 30.

Take a wagon ride led by a friendly tour guide. Note: you will not exit the wagon until it is time to pick your vegetables and pumpkin. This activity lasts about one hour.

Tanaka Farms is located at 5380¾ University Dr., Irvine. Info: https://www.tanakafarms.com/pumpkin-patch-2020