Elizabeth Ichikawa Named to Professional Fiduciaries Advisory Committee

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 21 appointed Elizabeth R. Ichikawa, 40, of Fairfield to the Professional Fiduciaries Advisory Committee.

Ichikawa has been a court investigator at the Solano County Superior Court since 2014 and the supervising Investigator since 2020. She also worked as judicial assistant II from 2011 to 2014.

The Professional Fiduciaries Bureau was created by legislation that passed and was enacted into law in 2007 to regulate non-family member professional fiduciaries, including conservators, guardians, trustees, and agents under durable power of attorney as defined by the Professional Fiduciaries Act.

She was an administrative assistant at the Law Offices of Favaro, Lavezzo, Gill, Caretti, & Heppell from 2009 to 2010 and a paralegal at the Law Offices of Poulos and Fullerton from 2002 to 2009.

She is a founding director of the Solano Alliance for Justice and Empowerment and director at the North Bay Athletic Association. She is a member of USA Gymnastics, North Bay Athletic Association, California Association of Superior Court Investigators, Court Appointed Special Advocates and the California Court Association.

Ichikawa earned a Graduate Certificate in Court Administration from Sacramento State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ichikawa is a Democrat.