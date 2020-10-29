Eth-Noh-Tec’s ‘Asian Tales of Terror!’

SAN FRANCISCO — Eth-Noh-Tec will present “Asian Tales of Terror!” on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Halloween is here! Time for the ghoulish, frightfully foolish, frightening Asian ghost stories! Eth-Noh-Tec dredges up from the darkest tales of demons, talking corpses, vengeful ghosts from China, Tibet, India and morbidly more.

Known for their style of movement theater storytelling, Eth-Noh-Tec will feature one of their signature tales, “The Dirtball,” inspired by 16th-century folk writer Pu Songling and his version, “The Painted Skin.” A kind old couple take in a servant girl, rescuing her from a cruel master. The sweet young thing is not what she appears to be! The only hope of surviving nights of terror is to follow the instructions of a wild and crazy itinerant: “Eat the dirtball!” See what happens next!

Go to Youtube Channel and search for “Storytelling with Eth-Noh-Tec”. Or try this link: http://tinyurl.com/EStoryStream

Join Eth-Noh-Tec every last Thursday of the month at 5 p.m. or catch them later on YouTube.

Show is free but donations are welcome. Go to [email protected] or www.ethnohtec.org/donate.

Eth-Noh-Tec is kinetic story theater that is at once precision choreography, lyrical word-weaving, graceful, playful and poetic. By layering ancient Asian mythologies, folktales and Asian urban legends with Asian American sensibilities, Eth-Noh-Tec has created an exciting new blend of storytelling and physical theater.

Long-time performers and cultural activists Nancy Wang and Robert Kikuchi-Yngojo present their magical blend of mythologies and folk tales with their signature style of interweaving choreography, synchronous dialogue and tandem narrative. Their work is both ancient in content and modern in delivery illuminating our human condition, our struggle for social justice, yearnings for wisdom and foolish fumblings.