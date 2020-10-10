Grateful Crane Ensemble’s Online Silent Auction

The Grateful Crane Ensemble’s first online silent auction starts Saturday, Oct. 10, at 9 a.m. PDT and ends Saturday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m. PDT.

Proceeds from this event will support Grateful Crane’s upcoming virtual musical concerts for Japanese American seniors, online play readings, and virtual community conversations.

Auction items include Hibiki Suntory Whiskey, Japanese placemat set, Justin Isosceles Reserve 2012, Kenta Maeda signed jersey, pair of paintings by Hiroshi Kashiwagi, Shohei Ohtani autographed baseball and photo, and a vintage Japanese shibori silk mask.

To get started, click here. Participants will be required to make an account with 32auctions prior to placing a bid.

Visit this website at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 for a virtual performance by Grateful Crane members. Featured performers will include Masami Amakawa, Gordon Bash, Jason Fong, Lisa Horikawa, Aimee Machida, Michael Murata (musical director), Michael Palma, Miko Shudo and Emily Yoshihara.

The one-hour show will feature a wide variety of songs in English and Japanese from some of Grateful 4’s favorite artists and movies. It will also include two new original songs composed by Murata.

For more information, click here.