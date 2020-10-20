Haunted Hidden Histories of S.J. Japantown

SAN JOSE — Evil spirits in a bedroom… visits from a dead uncle… a desperate disemboweled ghost! Tune in on Halloween to hear spooky stories set in the old days of San Jose Japantown.

This program on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. PDT will be hosted by Curt Fukuda, documentarian/archivist for the Hidden Histories project. Be sure to visit http://hiddenhistoriesjtown.org to download coloring pages and an activity for the kids, created by Corinne Takara Okada.

This free event will be held as a Zoom webinar, and also streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. Webinar participants will have the chance to interact with the speakers. Be sure to reserve your place in the webinar by registering at: http://tinyurl.com/hauntedhiddenhistories