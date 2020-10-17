Haunted Little Tokyo Planning Series of Events

This year, Haunted Little Tokyo will celebrate Halloween with a series of events over the next two weekends.

• Friday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.: Quest for Candy, hosted by Kizuna.

Adventurers will work together to solve a special mystery, meet curious characters, and gather clues to save Haunted Little Tokyo. Every participant will be mailed a package of Kizuna treats you can only get during this event.

Space is limited. Registration ($13) is open now and costs include shipping. This program is best suited for adventurers aged 5-9. Register here. Info: [email protected]

• Saturday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. PDT: Haunted Little Tokyo Virtual Ghost Tour

Go on a journey through Little Tokyo’s haunted past and present with a virtual guided tour of historical buildings, ghostly tales, and paranormal experiences in this over 100-year-old historic and cultural neighborhood. Join Little Tokyo Historical Society ghost reporter Bill Watanabe as he walks us through four unique spots with reported paranormal activity in the neighborhood and is joined by eyewitnesses of these eerie events.

This program is presented in partnership with LTHS, Little Tokyo Community Council, and Visual Communications.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite. Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/haunted-little-tokyo-virtual-ghost-tour-tickets-123838880425

You will be emailed links and instructions to join the conversation on Zoom Webinar. Contact [email protected] if you have any additional questions or specific access concerns. JANM members receive a 20 percent discount. Email [email protected] to access the discount code.

• Sunday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m.: Virtual Campfire Stories, an evening of L.A. ghost stories and encounters with the other side. Co-presented by East West Playeres and Rogue Artists Ensemble. Space is limited; registration required. Info: www.hauntedlittletokyo.com

• Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.: Little Tokyo Cocktail Demo. Co-presented by Nisei Week Foundation and Beam Suntory. Space is limited; registration required ($50). Info: www.hauntedlittletokyo.com

• Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. (or while supplies last): Haunted Little Tokyo Scavenger Hunt

Haunted Little Tokyo has taken on a new form this year to bring you some spooky (but safe) times in LittleTokyo. The Haunted Little Tokyo Scavenger Hunt is free. Pick up your map at Café Dulce in the Japanese Village Plaza to discover outdoor locations around Little Tokyo where you can receive fun treats. Visit all locations and you can spin for a special prize. Costumes encouraged, masks required.

Little Tokyo businesses are open and observing COVID-19 safety protocols during this event. The scavenger hunt will bring you around the different areas that make up Little Tokyo. Bring your ballot if you have not dropped it off yet and you can vote along the way.

Note: While this event is family-friendly, the scavenger hunt includes walking to six different sites in Little Tokyo and sites will not offer restroom access for safety reasons.

Presented by the Little Tokyo Community Council with support from Metro Los Angeles.

For more information, visit www.hauntedlittletokyo.com or follow @hauntedlittletokyo on Instagram for updates.