Hayward Seeking Artwork for JA Commemorative Marker

HAYWARD — The City of Hayward has released a “Call for Art” to select a companion artwork to the Japanese American Commemorative Marker approved by the City of Hayward in 2019.

The Hayward Heritage Plaza Public Art Initiative Committee is looking to select an artwork and interpretive art piece that can beautify the Hayward Heritage Plaza, communicate meaningful content, preserve an often-forgotten history, and demonstrate respect for Japanese American community past and present.

The design and construction of the selected artwork must include the 600 names of the Japanese Americans who during World War II were transported from Watkins Street in downtown Hayward to the Tanforan Detention Center in San Bruno for several months and later to an incarceration camp.

To submit your artwork for consideration visit the City of Hayward website at https://www.hayward-ca.gov/business/doing-business-with-hayward/artist-all-call. The deadline for submission is Saturday, Oct. 31.